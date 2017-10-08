SNL's 'The Mooch' Has No Regrets After Ruining His Life To Be 'King Of Idiot Mountain For 11 Days'

Anthony "The Mooch" Scaramucci may be gone from the White House, but the jokes won't quit writing themselves about him anytime soon.

"From tongue to tip." You'll get it while viewing the video.

Bill Hader Appears as Anthony Scaramucci on 'SNL's' 'Weekend Update':

Bill Hader made a surprise appearance as former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci on Thursday night's premiere of Saturday Night Live's "Summer Edition" of Weekend Update.

Insisting he be called "Mooch" at all times, Hader interrupted the broadcast, anchored by Colin Jost and Michael Che, via FaceTime. "When I hear my name three times I appear like a Goomba Beetlejuice,” Hader said.

When asked about his expletive-laden rant about fellow White House staff members, Hader did his best to censor his words. "How can I say this for the censors? I said Steve Bannon was S-ing his own C," Hader said. "By the by, I was completely misquoted. I didn't say that Bannon tried to S his own C ... he did it!"

Before signing off, Hader’s Mooch tried to capitalize on the situation by asking for a position on the program. “You guys hiring over there, because I tell jokes now: Hickory dickory dock, Steve Bannon was sucking —“ he said, before being caught off.

Scaramucci has also recently been impersonated on Comedy Central’s The President Show, which stars Anthony Atamanuik as POTUS, as well as by several late-night hosts, including Stephen Colbert, Trevor Noah and Seth Meyers, during his 10-day run at the White House. Read on...