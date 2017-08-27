Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

"Seize the Day" from Disney's Newsies on Broadway (2017)

I think I've said before that my kid is a true theater geek. Pretty much the only thing I get to listen to when she's around is show tunes: Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen, Rent, Wicked, etc. etc. What can I tell you? She's at a very dramatic age.

Earlier this month, I took her to a simulcast of the Broadway musical "Newsies" at our local movie theater. She was, predictably, taken with the music, the staging, the choreography. Her mom, however, was taken with the story, of the Newsboys strike of 1899. It's easy to feel hopeless and helpless when you have relatively little power against big moneyed interests. But we're more powerful than we give ourselves credit for.

We can seize the day again. The tide is turning. Embracing neo-Nazis and obstructing the judicial process by issuing pardons is giving us the platform by which we can draw a bright line. Anyone normalizing this (looking at you, Fox News) have clearly identified themselves as those we fight against.

Stare down the odds and seize the day

Minute by minute that's how you win it

We will find a way

But let us seize the day

Courage cannot erase our fear

Courage is when we face our fear

Tell those with power safe in their tower

We will not obey!

