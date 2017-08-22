Susan Page: Trump '100%' Owns This Afghanistan Policy

On today's Morning Joe, Scarborough pointed out that Trump is stuck in the same position as President Obama.

"The last thing Barack Obama wanted in 2009 -- the last thing he wanted to do was triple the number of troops in Afghanistan," he said.

"The last thing he wanted -- he had to do it. It was the only responsible thing to do despite the fact he didn't want to do it. Donald Trump found himself there last night on August 21st, 2017."

USAToday editor Susan Page agreed.

"We have a more open-ended commitment in Afghanistan than we did 24 hours ago," she said.

"The other thing that's remarkable about this is, there are other issues on which President Trump has changed from his campaign position to a more conventional position, but on this one, last night he acknowledged it. He said, 'my instinct was to withdraw, and it was only after hearing the arguments of the generals that I agreed to change position.' That is, it seems to me, unusual and makes this a policy he 100% owns now these days."