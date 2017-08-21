Times Reporter: Bannon Pushed To Privatize Afghanistan War

Chris Cuomo said Steve Bannon will still be backing Trump on keeping more U.S. troops from being deployed in Afghanistan.

"Because this is such a fundamental part of his philosophy, that we should be out of there, the president supposedly bought into it and that leads us to tonight," Cuomo said, referring to Trump's planned address. (Who gets higher ratings: Trump, or the solar eclipse?)

Maggie Haberman, NY Times reporter, agreed.

"Look, there were many issues on which Bannon clashed with almost everybody else within the White House on that," she said.

"He believed that the U.S. should not be further drawn in and then he, you know, was advocating this privatization plan that was pushed by somebody named Erik Prince, who was a relative of a cabinet secretary. As it turns out, that did not go through any of the normal channels, it was all this side process that Bannon had going.

"I do think that Bannon sees himself as the keeper of this campaign pledge that the president made which was, you know, not getting further drawn into these foreign wars. I suspect you will see Breitbart, Bannon's website, reacting pretty strongly to whatever comes out of the president's mouth tonight."