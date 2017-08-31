Trump Bragged He Witnessed Harvey 'First Hand' - (He Didn't)

Wait, Donald Trump also spends so-called presidential time on Instagram?

This is the best photo they could find for "witnessing first hand" pic.twitter.com/WoiCA7Piz4 — Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) August 31, 2017

The Hill reports that after his trip to Texas, Trump tweeted:

After witnessing first hand the horror & devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey,my heart goes out even more so to the great people of Texas! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 30, 2017

The president faced some push back on those remarks. Some reporters noted that the president only visited Corpus Christi and Austin, avoiding the hardest hit areas in Rockport and in the Houston area.

He didn't get his shoes wet, and treated the whole trip like another campaign rally, and literally sold $40.00 hats via product placement.

It's not just the Tweeting, it's the lying. And once again a White House staff whose ONLY job is to clean up after him.