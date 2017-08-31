Trump Bragged He Witnessed Harvey 'First Hand' - (He Didn't)
Wait, Donald Trump also spends so-called presidential time on Instagram?
The Hill reports that after his trip to Texas, Trump tweeted:
The president faced some push back on those remarks. Some reporters noted that the president only visited Corpus Christi and Austin, avoiding the hardest hit areas in Rockport and in the Houston area.
He didn't get his shoes wet, and treated the whole trip like another campaign rally, and literally sold $40.00 hats via product placement.
It's not just the Tweeting, it's the lying. And once again a White House staff whose ONLY job is to clean up after him.
