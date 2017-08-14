Trump Calls CNN Reporter 'Fake News' After Refusing To Take Questions On Racist Violence

After Trump showed off his new signature to the press after signing an executive memorandum to investigate China's trade practices, Trump attacked CNN's Jim Acosta for daring to ask questions about his refusal to speak out against hate groups, 48 hours earlier.

Because Trump refused to condemn his white supremacist supporters, his administration came under heavy media and political fire for almost two days, which forced him to issue a carefully written statement to the press after he bragged about the economy.

Since this wasn't an official press conference, CNN's Jim Acosta was assigned as the pool reporter and after Trump received applause from his team, Acosta shouted out a question which Trump did not like.

Acosta asked, "Mr. President, can you explain why you did not condemn the hate groups by name over the weekend?"

Trump said, "They've been condemned,' which alluded to his earlier remarks before this PR stunt.

Acosta, "And why are we not having a press conference today? You said on Friday, we'd have a press conference --

Trump replied, "We had a press conference. We just had a press conference."

(This was a photo-op and not a press conference.)

Acosta replied, "Can we ask some more questions, sir?"

"It doesn't bother me at all, but you know, I like real news not fake news and you're fake news," Trump said snidely while pointing directly at Acosta.

Acosta replied, " Mr. President, haven't you spread a lot of fake news yourself, sir?"

So Trump refuses to condemn racists and bigots for two days, but in the blink of an eye, he attacks CNN and Jim Acosta as being 'fake news."

He acted like a bully and a jerk. Thanks, Mr. President. You made your loyalties very clear, again.

After CNN cut back to the studio and Brooke Baldwin's hour, Gloria Borger said, "I think questions need to be asked, why he didn't say it 48 hours ago? "

She continued, "This is a president that kind of lacks a sense of history - and a sense, understanding of the leadership that's needed from the bully pulpit at moments like we just saw over the weekend in Charlottesville."

"And at a time when he needs to start building his credibility in the country ....instead, he sort of squanders it and so I think that everybody's been grappling with what occurred on Saturday, and condemning Nazis and KKK members ought to be one of the easiest things that anyone can possibly do from the bully pulpit.

"And yet it. took a long time," Borger said.