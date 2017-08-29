Trump Is Not Coming To Houston

By Juanita Jean
Yeah, he ain’t coming here. He’s going to Corpus Christi and then dropping by Austin to strut with the Governor.

Here’s the deal. Undocumented workers were refusing to go to shelters because they feared it was a ruse by ICE. So, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez went on tv, speaking in Spanish, to say that he would personally insure that they would not be arrested or detained. Then Mayor Sylvester Turner, a lawyer, said that if they were detained, he would personally represent them for free.

Trump and his sheriff would not feel at home here.

Originally published at Juanita Jean.com

Editor's note: Juanita Jean (aka Susan DuQuesnay Bankston) is riding out the storm in Richmond, TX -- Tom Delay territory..


