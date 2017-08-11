Trump Says We're 'Locked And Loaded' Re North Korea

Once again, President Stupid was up early this morning.

Military solutions are now fully in place,locked and loaded,should North Korea act unwisely. Hopefully Kim Jong Un will find another path! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 11, 2017

So glad to see that General Kelly has gotten everything under control in the Trump White House.

This post will be updated as the adults in the administration wake up and dial back what their commander in chief says.

It is possible North Korea is playing the United States for a chump just to reveal what an insane person stupid people elected to the presidency. The average North Korean had no choice and no warning as to who their leader is and what he might do. We are a democracy, and we let this happen, in part by giving Mitch McConnell power over the US Senate.

It's time for this so-called presidency to end. Peacefully and according to the Constitution. The 25th Amendment is there for a reason. It is the fault of Mike Pence and the other Republicans in power if this madness continues another day.