Trumper Bashes CNN For Airing Susan Bro's Words About Trump And Her Daughter

Ed Martin, a favorite of Phyllis Schlafly, attacked CNN's Kate Bolduan and CNN for airing a portion of Susan Bro's passionate response, telling GMA why she refused to take Trump's calls after his horrific press conference on Tuesday.

Since Republican members of Congress are refusing to show up on cable news to defend Trump's despicable actions, low level hacks like Corey Stewart and now Martin are being booked in their places and they are gutter-low.

Earlier in the program, host Bolduan had played a GMA clip with Susan Bro, Heather Heyer's mother, which irked Trump supporter Ed Martin. He was particularly agitated over Chris Cillizza's prediction that there is a "political reckoning" coming.

Bolduan's panel contained Martin, Keith Boykin and Ana Navarra.

Bolduan started the segment by asking Martin about Susan Bro's words, "If no other comment matters, if no one else's matters, shouldn't Susan Bro's comment matter? Shouldn't the president listen to her?

Martin said, " I think he will." After saying some words about what a tragedy Heyer's death was he went on.

"On the other hand, you're say we are not talking politics -- sounds to me you used it at the beginning of the hour as a political cudgel, not as something about morality --

Bolduan replied, "Me?

Martin, "Yeah, you guys, you played it."

"That I used it as a political cudgel? No, I played what a grieving mother said on TV today," Kate said.

"CNN."

"She did put out that statement, that was after his comments on Monday -- when she said she looked at the clip from Tuesday, this is now how she feels. You don't think we should play her comments?"

Martin explained what ALL parents would say after burying a child and the emotions they should feel..

He continued, "The idea that CNN would put at the top of the hour this clip and say look at that, isn't the president wrong, when you lose a child you don't get to have a political calculation foisted upon you by CNN or anybody else -- we ought not to put it at the top of the hour and pretend that Cillizza's going to make it authoritatively that the president's wrong."

Surprised, Bolduan challenged him. "The fact that you don't think Susan Bro's comments deserve to be heard.."

"That's not what I said..."

"Ed, you're also saying I'm using her comments (He said, "correct." to make a political statement absolutely not."

At that point, Ana Navarro jumped in, commenting that it was "hard to listen to."

Keith Boykin was also surprised that CNN was being attacked for puting Bro's comments on the news.

Bolduan said, "This is what I'm getting now for a few days, that no matter what happens it's the media's fault."

Martin tried to hijack the segment again and Boykin told him to stop.

Then Keith reminded Martin how the Republicans at the Republican Convention used a mother's grief over losing their child at Benghazi as a political moment and now are saying the victims of a tragedy cannot speak.

Free speech is only for Republicans, apparently.