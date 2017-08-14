Trump Tougher On CEO Of Merck Than On US Nazis

This is the right thing to do, but hardly corporate bravery. As many commenters have said across dozens of airwaves, standing up to denounce Nazis and the KKK is the absolute least you can do.

And the CEO of Merck just did the least he can do, by resigning from Trump's "Council on Manufacturing" in protest of Donald's weak response ("egregious display of hatred and bigotry on many sides.") to the Charlottesville White Pride Rally.

So, of course, Donald Trump had to "respond" to THIS attack, because it's about him. (I'm running out of caring what he says on Twitter and elsewhere. He's hardly worth listening to and that's about the person who allegedly holds the highest office in the land.)

Now that Ken Frazier of Merck Pharma has resigned from President's Manufacturing Council,he will have more time to LOWER RIPOFF DRUG PRICES! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2017

Glad to hear Donald cares about ripoff drug prices, because Al Franken has a bill...nevermind.

Just so we're clear, Trump will tweet a punch to Nordstrom about his daughter's stupid clothing line, and to Merck when they object to his weak leadership, but not to Putin about expelling diplomats, or in reponse to a fricking Nazi wannabe crushing an American woman under his car.

Got it.