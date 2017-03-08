'We Aren't Winning!' Trump Wants To Fire Afghanistan Force Commander

By John Amato
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis
6 hours ago by John Amato
up

Even though he promised "so much winning" Trump is furious that we're losing in Afghanistan and is lashing out at his military advisers there.

NBC News is reporting that the president told Defense Secretary Gen. Mattis and Joint Chiefs of Staff Dunford to get rid of Gen. John Nicholson, the commander of U.S. forces in Afghanistan.

"We aren't winning," Trump complained, according to these officials. "We are losing."

Hallie Jackson reported on this story for MSNBC, noting that "Trump repeatedly suggested the commander leading the charge in Afghanistan, John Nicholson, should be fired."

She continued, "The people in this room, in the Situation room walked out of the meeting, we are told, stunned that the president had talked about this the way that he did, did not decide on a strategy, essentially sent them back to the drawing board more or less."

Throughout the campaign Trump said how easy winning would be and he'll let the generals run the military.

On Sept., 7th during Commander in Chief Forum on NBC, he said, " Under the leadership of Barrack Obama and Hillary Clinton, the generals have been reduced to rubble. They have been reduced to a point where it's embarrassing for our country."

"Please, please, it's too much winning, we can't take it anymore! Mr. President, it's too much."

You mean to tell me actually trying to come up with a policy in Afghanistan isn't so easy?

So instead of working with the military, Trump falls back to his reality show ways and says "You're fired!" Who's next?


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Broken Promises

Latest

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV