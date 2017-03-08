'We Aren't Winning!' Trump Wants To Fire Afghanistan Force Commander

Even though he promised "so much winning" Trump is furious that we're losing in Afghanistan and is lashing out at his military advisers there.

NBC News is reporting that the president told Defense Secretary Gen. Mattis and Joint Chiefs of Staff Dunford to get rid of Gen. John Nicholson, the commander of U.S. forces in Afghanistan.

"We aren't winning," Trump complained, according to these officials. "We are losing."

Hallie Jackson reported on this story for MSNBC, noting that "Trump repeatedly suggested the commander leading the charge in Afghanistan, John Nicholson, should be fired."

She continued, "The people in this room, in the Situation room walked out of the meeting, we are told, stunned that the president had talked about this the way that he did, did not decide on a strategy, essentially sent them back to the drawing board more or less."

Throughout the campaign Trump said how easy winning would be and he'll let the generals run the military.

On Sept., 7th during Commander in Chief Forum on NBC, he said, " Under the leadership of Barrack Obama and Hillary Clinton, the generals have been reduced to rubble. They have been reduced to a point where it's embarrassing for our country."

"Please, please, it's too much winning, we can't take it anymore! Mr. President, it's too much."

You mean to tell me actually trying to come up with a policy in Afghanistan isn't so easy?

So instead of working with the military, Trump falls back to his reality show ways and says "You're fired!" Who's next?