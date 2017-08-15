Trump Was Warned By FBI And DHS About Alt-Right Terrorists Months Before Virginia Attack

Throughout his campaign and presidency, Donald Trump has been reluctant to criticize domestic terrorism and hate groups operating within the United States. The president has focused almost solely on foreign threats but the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security reportedly informed Trump months ago about the domestic threat.

In a May intelligence bulletin published by Foreign Policy magazine on Monday, DHS and the FBI pointed out that attacks by white supremacists on U.S. soil far outnumbered every other type of terrorist threat.

The agencies concluded that attacks by white supremacists “likely will continue to pose a threat of lethal violence over the next year.”

After an Alt-Right white nationalist allegedly killed one woman and injured 20 more during a pro-Confederacy march in Charlottesville, Virginia last week, Trump declined to link the attack to racism, and he instead blamed the melee on "both sides" -- even though there is no evidence that the peaceful counter-protesters encouraged violence.

The intelligence bulletin makes clear that white supremacists “were responsible for 49 homicides in 26 attacks from 2000 to 2016 … more than any other domestic extremist movement."

