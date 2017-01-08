Trump White House Punked By British Prankster

If this happened in a Democratic president's White House, Sean Hannity would lead the "news" with freak out on national security implications.

And surprise, he would be right.

The Trump White House has a quote-unquote "staff" that is so incompetent, a random prankster (from outside the US no less) has been able to trick more than one of them into believing that he, random guy from England, is a White House insider.

He tricked a Homeland Security officer, Tom Bossert, into thinking he was Jared Kushner, and tricked Anthony Scaramucci into believing he was Reince Priebus?!?

He didn't trick Eric Trump, (the alleged smart one) though. CNN:

"Tom, we are arranging a bit of a soirée towards the end of August," the fake Jared Kushner on an Outlook account wrote to the official White House email account of Homeland Security Adviser Tom Bossert. "It would be great if you could make it, I promise food of at least comparible (sic) quality to that which we ate in Iraq. Should be a great evening." Bossert wrote back: "Thanks, Jared. With a promise like that, I can't refuse. Also, if you ever need it, my personal email is" (redacted). Bossert did not respond to CNN's request for comment; the email prankster said he was surprised Bossert responded given his expertise. The emails were shared with CNN by the email prankster.

Yeah if I had that level of success with punking the White House staff I'd call CNN, too!

Of course the prankster is on Twitter, too.