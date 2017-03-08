Gorka Says Trump's 'Powerful' Tweets Will Force China To Act On North Korea

After a newspaper mocked Trump in China, Sebastian Gorka told Fox News that Trump's Twitter feed is so powerful that it will force China to stop propping up North Korea.

Gorka, Trump's Deputy Assistant joined Bill Hemmer on Fox News' America's Newsroom and had a unique and wholly moronic idea on how Trump will force China to act against North Korea.

Hemmer discussed an op-ed in the China Daily about Trump's handling of North Korea, "A newspaper the China Daily said this. 'Trump is wrong,' it says in his assumption that Beijing can single handedly handle the matter with regard to North Korea."

"What card left do you have to get China to act?" Hemmer asked

Gorka in all seriousness said, "We have the president's twitter feed, we have the most powerful man in the world making it very clear that we came out of the Mar-A-Lago summit very with high hopes."

Say, what? This is the type of serious reasoning that comes out of the Trump administration? He'll troll China on Twitter and that will force them to curb Kim Jong-un?

Gorka continued, "Let's look at the facts. Forget op-ed pieces in newspapers across the globe. China controls more than 80 percent of the imports into North Korea. That is a massive point leverage."

"China has wanted a buffer state since 1950, we understand it, but at some point, a buffer state that destabilizes the region isn't good for Beijing, either. The president has made it clear he is not satisfied, he is disappointed with what Beijing has done since Mar-A-Lago and he wishes to see them step up to the plate," Gorka said.

Hemmer not persuaded asked, "With all due respect, can a twitter feed change the mind of those leading China?"

Gorka replied, "If you can win a U.S. election with it, I think it's pretty powerful, Bill, don't you?"

Trump's twitter feed did not win the presidency, Sebastian, but the fact that you think it did explains a lot.

Trump loves Gorka because he acts like a bully on TV.

↓ Story continues below ↓

Gorka's authoritarian love of Dear Leader Trump is obvious. His arguments that other countries will share that love based on Twitter is total nonsense.