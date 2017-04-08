Van Jones To Jeffrey Lord: 'People Want To Blow Their Brains Out When You Talk'

After Jeffrey Lord played his usual revisionist history game, siding with Hannity against Gen. McMaster, Van Jones responded by exasperatedly reminding him that hearing Lord talk makes people want to blow their brains out.

This is not a good thing, CNN.

The alt-right led by nuts like Michael Cernovich and Sean Hannity want McMaster fired because he ditched Gen. Michael Flynn holdovers from the NSC who were hitched to Steve Bannon's wagon.

Cernovich went especially bonkers by creating a McMasterLeaks.com website to beg for leaks about him while spreading lies on Twitter with his hashtag #McMasterFacts.

As Anderson Cooper laid out some facts, Lord said "I'm not listening to the alt-right. I'm listening to my conservative friends like Sean Hannity who has expressed his doubts about McMaster."

Obviously these concerns are frivolous since Trump supports McMaster, but the alt-right needs a scalp.

It's no secret that Russian bots have picked up the fight for the alt-right and Van Jones told Lord how "disturbing" it is that people like him don't care about that.

This somehow cued Lord to go back into history to try and justify the alt-right's behavior which made no sense whatsoever in the conversation.

Once Lord says, "Let's go back in history," you are about to be lied to.

Lord said, "Van, you have people who are opposing the Vietnam war in the 1960s who were being in many ways supported by the Soviet Union or the Chinese communists. I'm old enough to remember Vietnamese flags carried at anti-war..."

"Did you think that was a good thing or bad thing? Were you a big fan of that at the time?"

"Well, no, but what I'm --"

"That's my point. We agree that stuff is bad."

Lord replied, "There's not a thing new about this, Van."

"Jeffrey, just because it's not new, this is I think where people want to blow their brains out when you talk sometimes," Jones said.

"Just because it's not new doesn't mean it's good for America." ---If you didn't like it in the '60s, why do you apologize for it today?"

Please everybody, put your guns down. It's not worth it over Jeffrey Lord.