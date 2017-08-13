VIDEO: Sen. Dean Heller Is Happy Healthcare Bill He Voted For Failed

Brave, brave, brave Sir Dean! After playing Hamlet for days as to how he was probably too principled to vote for the Obamacare repeal, Sen. Dean Heller... voted for it anyway, helped along by heavy handed threats from the White House.

American Bridge just published this video of him saying he was glad the repeal didn't pass.

“I obviously got in the middle of this healthcare battle, and I feel real pleased with the way this thing turned out,” he said.

Now he looks forward to working on tax "reform," where I'm sure he'll be just as principled.