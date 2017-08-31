Huge Explosion At Houston-Area Chemical Plant

By Frances Langum
Associated Press via Denver Post:

A Houston-area chemical plant that lost power after Harvey engulfed the area in extensive floods was rocked by two explosions early Thursday, the plant’s operator said.

Arkema Inc. said in a statement on its website that the Harris County Emergency Operations Center reported two explosions and black smoke coming from the plant at about 2 a.m.

Authorities had many hours warning that this fire and explosion were definitely going to happen.

“As the temperature rises, the natural state of these materials will decompose. A white smoke will result, and that will catch fire,” [plant spokeswoman Janet] Smith said. “So the fire is imminent. The question is when.”

Editor's Note: The video originally embedded in this post was posted to YouTube purporting to depict the explosions described above. In fact, it was a 2013 video of the terrible explosion at a West, TX fertilizer plant.

We apologize for the error.


