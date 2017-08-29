When You're Invited On Tucker Carlson's Show, Do This Instead

Charles Clymer is well worth following on Twitter. He's been excellent on his Hurricane Harvey coverage, and particularly effective calling out pastor Joel Osteen for not opening his megachurch to flood victims.

I'm hard on Joel Osteen specifically because I am a Christian. That is my "agenda". Christ would not close His doors to the needy. Ever. — Charles Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) August 28, 2017

He was apparently approached by a producer from Tucker Carlson's Fox show to come on and talk about Christians and the flood, etc.

If you've ever watched Tucker's show you know he invites liberals on to use them as punching bags, asking stupid hypothetical questions and then frowning and grimacing as his audience cheers that "Tucker got another libtard!"

Charles Clymer has watched Tucker:

His reply reads:

Hi [redacted] I appreciate you reaching out, and I respect the concern you, personally, are showing for the flood victims in Houston. I have no doubt you care about folks on the ground. I do not trust Tucker Carlson. His commentary is consistently (and intentionally) inaccurate and egregious, and his response to the rise of white supremacism in this country over the past six months has been godawful and disgusting. I do not wish to share a space with someone who shamelessly winks at vicious racists. I would just as soon guess he would make this a segment vigorously defending Jel Osteen and pandering to viewers who believe this is somehow an atrocious liberal witch hunt. I assure you it is not. There are plenty of conservative folks doing what needs to be done in Houston for their neighbors, regardless of political views. I admire them, and I ask that you spend your time highlighting their efforts and calling on Tucker's audience to pitch-in themselves. Thank you again for reaching out. God bless, Charles

A very polite producer at @TuckerCarlson's show reached out to have me on the program. This was my response, and I feel it is well deserved. pic.twitter.com/dXJ59Oxif8

Turns out you can respectfully tell a TV producer to go jump in a flood.