While Trump Acts Like A Jerk Again On Twitter, Mexico Offers Harvey Aid To US

Trump spent part of his time this weekend being a colossal jerk.

With Mexico being one of the highest crime Nations in the world, we must have THE WALL. Mexico will pay for it through reimbursement/other. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2017

We are in the NAFTA (worst trade deal ever made) renegotiation process with Mexico & Canada.Both being very difficult,may have to terminate? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2017

Mexico offered help to Texas in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, and pointed out to Trump that they, as a sovereign nation, are not in the habit of negotiating trade deals via Twitter.

Via The Hill:

"As we have done in the past, Mexico stands with Texas in this difficult moment," said Carlos Gonzalez Gutierrez, the Mexican consul general in Austin.

"The government of Mexico takes this opportunity to express its full solidarity with the people and government of the United States for the damages caused by Hurricane Harvey in Texas," the Mexican Secretariat of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.