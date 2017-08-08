Whoa, Kasich Would Beat Trump In New Hampshire Primary Today

Three important points:

1. This is the weakest president in terms of polling within his own party since LBJ, and Trump is likely worse.

2. It doesn't help Trump that he called New Hampshire a "drug infested den" on the leaked phone transcript with the Australian Prime Minister. (And why was he talking about his PRIMARY win with a world leader, anyway? He's nuts, that's why.)

3. Health care. Health care. Health care. Sam Stein calls the health care debacle "an anchor around Trump's neck." Those who need Medicaid for drug treatment for their kids are furious. Those who need Medicaid for their kids are furious. Those who need Medicaid for their parents in a nursing home? Furious.

There's plenty of hand-wringing about where the Democrats are for 2018 and 2020. But I think the media underestimates the emotional impact the uncertainty of the past six months -- particularly about health insurance -- has had on voters, particularly women. Women will not forget the sleep they lost worrying if the Republican Party was going to take away health insurance from their families.

PS. Don't think for a minute Mike Pence isn't paying attention to these numbers because geesh.