ABC News Ignores Ted Cruz's Behavior During Sandy Relief To Ask About His Feelings On Harvey

Martha Raddatz, host of ABC's This Week, spent most of her interview time in Houston with Texas senator Ted Cruz deliberating on North Korea's bomb test, but when it came time to discuss Hurricane Harvey, she only asked about his feelings.

Raddatz asked, "We are getting to a huge segment on Houston and the flooding. But I do want to talk to you just about what this last week has been like for you?"

How it's been for him? Who the f*ck cares?

Sen. Cruz has been in the middle of a firestorm after Hurricane Harvey struck because when the East Coast was pummeled by Hurricane Sandy in 2012, he had erroneously called the funding relief aid for Sandy a "pork-laden bill" and then refused to help the people in need by voting against it.

Cruz received three Pinocchios by the Washington Post for, "repeating a number of myths about the funding for Sandy disaster relief."

Last week, Gov. Christie called Sen. Cruz "disgusting for using 'reprehensible lies' to defend his vote on Hurricane Sandy relief."

Now that Cruz's state has been hit with a natural disaster, he's singing a different tune and it's important to hold him accountable for his previous actions.

But instead, he was asked what it was like for him? Even under considerable time constraints these programs are under, what was the point of that question?

Raddatz is usually much tougher than this. I don't know how the producers put together this segment, but who wants to hear how badly Cruz feels about the tragedy unfolding in Texas? Of course he feels bad.

Why didn't Sen. Cruz feel just as bad for the people across the twenty four states that were affected by Hurricane Sandy?

It's another case of IOKIYAR meme being played out in real time.