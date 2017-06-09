Advisors: Trump 'Might Not Fully Grasp' His DACA Change

As the Morning Joe crew deconstructed Trump's DACA announcement, Mika Brzezinski read this New York Times quote aloud:

" 'As late as one hour before the decision was to be announced, administration officials privately expressed concern that Mr. Trump might not fully grasp the details of the steps he was about to take and when he discovered their full impact, would change his mind.' "

"Why did he do this, why did he say it?" she asked Kasie Hunt.

"I think there's a lot of confusion about why he would do something like this," she said.

"They didn't come out and say fix DACA in six months. They said we want Congress to do comprehensive immigration reform. That is ludicrous on its face. We were in a place where congress was actually starting to talk about getting along. They had to solve these serious questions on flood victims. The president dropped a poisonous bomb in the middle of it. It's toxic."

"And this is why, Kasie?" Scarborough asked.

Here's the really interesting part:

"He feels the need to push aggressively if he feels not in control of the news cycle," she said.

You make important decisions that affect people's lives because you're not in control of the news cycle. All righty!

Mika asked Mark Halperin if this was "a stability issue."

Halperin sidestepped by saying, "I think they convinced him that by some chance Congress would act."

"Who is that?" Scarborough pressed.

"The chief of staff and others --"

"I find it hard to believe that John Kelly said, hey, let's go ahead and drop this bombshell of an announcement."

Halperin said Congress's circuits "are so overloaded, it becomes slightly less laughable to overload them more. They're not going to get any of these big things done already. Why not symbolically throw it to them and hope this somehow breaks the logjam."

Sure. It's all part of a grand strategy called "Incompetence."