C&L's Late Nite Music Club With The Andrews Sisters

My straight job puts has me going on little adventures on a regular basis. Some of them are suit & tie business speeches and back patting sessions while others are much more fun.

Today, it had me traveling to the local apple orchard. By "local" it was about 20 miles away. Before I left I asked my co-workers to join me in a little song. It was this Andrews Sisters chestnut. None of them knew it and one of them said to me "You're weird, Dale."

Whatever, it got me out of the office to take photos, meet some people, shakes some trees, taste some great produce and write some words.

What are you listening to tonight?