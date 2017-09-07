C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Bolder Dam

I have a friend who is a serious Doom Metal and Stoner Rock freak. He's always on the hunt for something dark or fried to feed his earhole and the more obscured and unearthed the tastier it is to his brain.

Recently he brought over a copy of Bolder Dam's 1972 debut (and only album ever, I believe) to my house. "Sabbath without playing the main riff too dang long meets Alice Cooper without the gimmicks. They're obviously toasted too because they're from Florida" he exclaimed.

Sure enough. His description was pretty spot on.

What are you listening to tonight?