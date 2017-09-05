C&L's Late Nite Music Club With The Customs

Oh, boy! Back to work. Back to school. Everyone is either cheerful or apprehensive about it today. In celebration (or sympathy as the case may be) here's some rust belt punk rock circa '79 that just wants to get away from all the hassles and squares.

The Cincinatti Post once described the Customs as “the loudest, drunkest, most obnoxious Rock & Roll band in the city…fronted by a “singer” with the vocal ability of the local Greyhound bus dispatcher!” It's pretty much real rock-n-roll then, right? The Customs also featured Peter Greenberg on guitar who has also played with the Lyres, DMZ and Barrance Whitfield & the Savages...which makes it even more Rock-n-Roll.

It fired off my most recent fake radio show/podcast with this song and it still rocks my socks just as much as it did the first time I heard it ages ago.

What are you listening to tonight?