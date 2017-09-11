C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Mary J. Blige
The title track off her latest album....
Not saying move over, I'm just here to help
That's what God made me for, you ain't gotta build by yourself
You got your pride, don't let it make you blind
Don't need to be walking behind, you're better with me by your side
We're the wisdom like a guiding light
We're the trees left standing through the storms of life
We've come so high and we've come so far
Can't hold us back
Strength of a woman
Is the, I'll be the rock when you needed the pill for your sleep
I am woman, you know
And I shouldn't have to prove it 'cause it's just what I do
I am woman
Strength of a woman
Is the, I'll be the rock when you needed the pill for your sleep
I am woman, you know
And I shouldn't have to prove it 'cause it's just what I do
I am woman
Whatcha listening to this evening?
