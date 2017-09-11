C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Mary J. Blige

By Frances Langum
The title track off her latest album....

Not saying move over, I'm just here to help
That's what God made me for, you ain't gotta build by yourself
You got your pride, don't let it make you blind
Don't need to be walking behind, you're better with me by your side

We're the wisdom like a guiding light
We're the trees left standing through the storms of life
We've come so high and we've come so far
Can't hold us back

Strength of a woman
Is the, I'll be the rock when you needed the pill for your sleep
I am woman, you know
And I shouldn't have to prove it 'cause it's just what I do
I am woman
Strength of a woman
Is the, I'll be the rock when you needed the pill for your sleep
I am woman, you know
And I shouldn't have to prove it 'cause it's just what I do
I am woman

Whatcha listening to this evening?


Strength Of A Woman [Explicit]
Strength Of A Woman [Explicit]
Price: $9.49
(As of 09/11/17 08:24 pm details)

Comments

Broken Promises

