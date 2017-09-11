C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Mary J. Blige

The title track off her latest album....

Not saying move over, I'm just here to help

That's what God made me for, you ain't gotta build by yourself

You got your pride, don't let it make you blind

Don't need to be walking behind, you're better with me by your side

We're the wisdom like a guiding light

We're the trees left standing through the storms of life

We've come so high and we've come so far

Can't hold us back

Strength of a woman

Is the, I'll be the rock when you needed the pill for your sleep

I am woman, you know

And I shouldn't have to prove it 'cause it's just what I do

I am woman

Strength of a woman

Is the, I'll be the rock when you needed the pill for your sleep

I am woman, you know

And I shouldn't have to prove it 'cause it's just what I do

I am woman