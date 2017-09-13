C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Terry Riley

It's time for a middle of the week breather. Moments to zone out and let things drift away before taking on whatever the second part of the week will throw.

Released in 1969, minimalist composer Terry Riley's A Rainbow in Curved Air album went on to inspire the organ parts of the Who's "Won't Get Fooled Again" and "Baba O'Riley" and for Mike Oldfield to make the Tubular Bells album. It also laid a lot of groundwork for a lot of electronic artists that have came along since.

What are you listening to tonight?