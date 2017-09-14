C&L's Music Club Remembers Grant Hart

Hüsker Dü were a very important part of my musical development in my teenage years. They had a sound that roared like a million lions but tempered the sonic din with melodies galore.

When I woke up this morning, I read the news that drummer Grant Hart died at the age of 56 after a battle with cancer. A mixtape of the songs that Grant wrote and sang in the band as well as songs he did following the band's 1987 break up had been playing in my head since hearing the news.

After considering what song to post in his memory tonight, I decided to go with one from New Day Rising which was the first record by the Huskers I ever purchased and listened to in its entirety. If I recall correctly, I then listened to it in its entirety on a daily basis for the next few months to follow.

RIP Grant Hart.

What are you listening to tonight?