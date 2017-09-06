C&L's Music Club Remembers Holger Czukay

By Dale Merrill
Holger Czukay was an innovator. As the bassist for Can, he and drummer Jaki Liebezeit (who passed away in January of this year) created some of the most inventive and hypnotic rhythms (un)popular music has heard.

His experiments with audio tape cutting and manipulating set the template for noise, ambient, electronic and industrial artists that followed him too.

There are so many songs we could post in the music club to display his genius. I went with one of my favorites. Taken from Can's 1972's Ege Bamyasi is just one of the great moments. It's also one of quite a few where the avant garde met the dance floor.

Holger Czukay was found dead by a neighbor yesterday in his apartment, which was located inside an old theater which once served as Can’s studio in Weilerswist near Cologne. He was 79 years old.

What are you listening to tonight?


Comments

