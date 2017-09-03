C&L's Music Club Remembers Walter Becker

Walter Becker, co-founder and bassist/guitarist Walter Becker has passed away at the age of 67.

There are many moments in his music career that can be sited in tribute to him this evening. I have chosen "Haitian Divorce" from the 'Dans 5th album, 1976's The Royal Scam. Dig the talk box effects Walter does in tandem to Dean Parks note bending.

No cause of death has been announced.