C&L's Saturday Night Chiller Theater: Hitchcock's Frenzy (1972)

By driftglass
It would be unfair to say that Alfred Hitchcock ever made "bad" movies. It would be fair to say that in the early 1970s Alfred Hitchcock was in a bit of a slump, and that when he returned to London he got his mojo back. "Frenzy" was the result. Using the tropes he perfected in the 1940s -- brutal crimes, an innocent man wrongly accused, and very dry, morbid humor -- "Frenzy" was Hitch's first theatrical release to get an initial R-rating, and a return-to-form for one of cinema's greatest directors.

