Dick Durbin: Trump 'Looked Me In The Eye,' Said 'Don't Worry About Those (DREAMer) Kids'

Senators Dick Durbin and Lindsey Graham told reporters today that they are committed to passing the DREAM Act which would protect undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as small children.

Durbin also let everyone know that Trump outright lied to his face about how he would treat those kids.

Calling today's announcement a "disappointment," Durbin said, "The first and only direct conversation I've had with President Trump was the day of his inauguration and I thanked him for the kind words about DREAMers and DACA."

"He looked me in the eye and he said, 'Don't worry about those kids. We're going to take care of those DREAMers," he continued. "I trusted the President would do that."

That was a mistake, Senator Durbin. Trump lies about everything, especially when he has a need to serve his masters while saving face.

I cannot stress enough that no one should ever believe Donald Trump about anything. He doesn't know how to do anything but lie. Trump's primary goal is making Trump look good, and he will lie, cheat and steal to make sure that happens.