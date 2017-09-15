Fox And Friends Asks DeVos If Colleges Turn Youth Into 'Antifa'

"Fox and Friends" has two jobs: keep the President watching and their other viewers distracted. So this morning, instead of covering Trump Russia or North Korea or Hillary Clinton making Trump's entire administration look like a bunch of idiots (without a bead of sweat) it was time for the residents of the Crotch Couch to fearmonger about colleges turning our kids into Antifa members.

Seriously.

This is the moronic and nonsensical concern being transmitted by Fox.

Secretary of Education and obvious corruption hire Betsy DeVos joined Trump's BFF's at "Fox and Friends" to discuss her "Rethink School" tour in six states.

DeVos' tour is focused on K-12 grades, but F&F had something completely different in mind: Are our kids becoming left-wing terrorists simply by...gasp...going to COLLEGE?!?

Co-host Abby Huntsman discussed how nervous parents are to send their kids off to college in "normal" circumstances, but now they have to worry about a new threat. What if their kids are converted into LIBERALS?

Abby said, "We hear from a lot of them here on the show many of them concerned about not just saying bye to their kids for growing up for the first time, but going off to school and coming home, thinking very differently about this world and about politics, saying schools have gone so far left."

See, it's not just Berkeley, people. The liberal college disease has spread everywhere, infecting your children!

Huntsman continued, "We even have reports of one teacher, at least that we did last week joining Antifa for example. What is your message to parents out there that feel concerned about sending their kids off not knowing how they are going to come back?"

My God, who knew college is really an incubation station for the pod people to duplicate your children and then send those replications onto Antifa training centers after they return home.

They must be using those Glenn Beck FEMA detention centers to train them? Save us, Betsy DeVos!

DeVos told Abby that she's making sure students are "exposed to a wide range of ideas. and to be able to debate those ideas openly and honestly and that begins already in their K-12 experience."

Most of her answers during the entire interview were the type she gave during her confirmation hearing, vague and uninformed.

Betsy DeVos is a highly controversial pick for SOE because she had no prior experience in the trenches of education except to promote charter schools. Her school tour is an attempt to reinvent her reputation.

In a recent speech she told not only adults, but students how awful our education system is.

"It’s a mundane malaise that dampens dreams, dims horizons and denies futures."

Her approach seems to be that public schools are bland indoctrination centers that, of course, must be replaced with bright, happy, for-profit charter schools.

There is no such thing! Are you a system? No, you’re individual students, parents and teachers.

Couple her with Fox and Friends and you get the idea that all education is suspect, unless it turns a profit for DeVos and her wealthy friends.

Colleges are turning our youth into Anitfa pod people. Keep the populace stupid, unless we can make a hearty profit off the public coffers.