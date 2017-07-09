Fox And Friends Praises Trump Giving Democrats Everything As The 'Art Of The Deal'

The Fox and Friends three co-hosts were electric as they described how Trump ignited a "political explosion" by giving the Democratic party everything they wanted in funding the govt, the debt ceiling and aid to Harvey victims.

"Isn't that the art of the deal?," Ainsley Earhardt said.

Doocy replied, "It's the art of the Dems."

This morning the 'always Trumpers' unsurprisingly sided with the president when he made a surprise deal with Chuck and Nancy over the complaints and criticisms from the entire GOP.

Steve Doocy opened the segment by saying, "It was a political explosion yesterday. The president of the United States, a Republican, made a deal with the Democrats. That's the headline."

Since Trump needed some sort of victory, he caved in to the demands of the Democrats and let his TV surrogates attack Leader McConnell, Speaker Ryan and the entire Republican party for being abject failures.

Earhardt said, "Good for him. He's doing this for the folks that are affected by Harvey."

Pete Hegseth, The reverse racist idiot said that some conservative were upset, "This is a clear shot at Mitch McConnell and Paul Ryan: "Hey guys, if you can't get things done, then, listen, I'll go work with the Democrats."

He continued, "Listen, Democrats are always happy to spend your money -- But I think it's very strategic from this president. Clear out the underbrush of the stuff that could be contentious, that Washington likes to fight about, so you can clear the deck to fight for the stuff that really matters."

"Now he's got real leverage with DACA on the Wall, which he really, really wants, and tax reform, and maybe one more shot at repeal and replace Obamacare. That's what the president really wants. Get the other stuff out of there."

Hey Pete, actually most political pundits and politicians believe Trump lost much of his leverage over tax reform, DACA and health care with this deal, but whateves.

Earhardt, "Isn't it refreshing to see them work together though?"

Hegseth, "I don't -- I think it's -- they're using each other at this moment.

Earhardt: Absolutely, but isn't that the art of the deal? Isn't that what they do?

Doocy, "It's the art of the Dems."

Hegseth then reminded their viewers that Paul Ryan is having dinner with Trump tonight.

