Fox Biz Hosts Whack Woman Who Confronted Hillary Clinton At Book Signing About Seth Rich

Earlier this week, conservative ratfcker Laura Loomer showed up at a Hillary Clinton book signing to be an idiot. After greeting Clinton, Loomer went after her for her "33,000 deleted emails" and Seth Rich.

What an evil, nasty subhuman you have to be to continue inflicting pain on Seth Rich's mother and father and extended family. And yet, here we go.

Fox Business is just as evil as Loomer and her pals, so they invited her on their broadcast in order to reward her for pressing a cruel conspiracy theory about a young man who was brutally murdered. A conspiracy theory, by the way, they were forced to retract.

Shame on them for elevating her hateful acts, although it was interesting that they cut off the footage of her confrontation just before she asked about Seth Rich. The whole video can be viewed here. Fox Business conveniently edited that part away, even though it was really the whole reason for Loomer's confrontation.

"What was it like to confront Hillary Clinton?," host Liz MacDonald asked.

"You know, it's always a good time. I've done it a couple times in the past before, which is why I was surprised that she hasn't recognized me," Loomer answered. "It's -- it's definitely an adrenaline rush because this is probably the most hated woman in America and, you know, to be asking her questions that so many --"

Gee whiz, I wonder why Loomer thinks she's so hated. What an intellectually dishonest, nihilistic fool she is. Then again, she's hooked up with Nazi Tim Gionet, more commonly known as "Baked Alaska." Hate is clearly Loomer's native tongue and preferred currency.

MacDonald reminded Loomer that Clinton isn't universally hated, given that she received 65 million votes, but Loomer justified her baseless questions and answers by claiming someone in America wants answers to the questions mainstream media will not ask about unproven, cruel conspiracy theories invented for no other reason than to stoke hate and keep the sheep focused on Dear Leader.

There will be a reckoning someday. Someday. I don't know when and I don't know how, but little ratfcking creeps like Laura Loomer will feel some of the pain they've inflicted on others. It will happen.