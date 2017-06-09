Fox News' Hegseth: You're 'Fake News' If You Criticize Trump For Rescinding DACA

The Crotch Couch at Fox and Friends was revved up to 'Trump Apologist Eleven' today over his rescinding DACA. Host Pete Hegseth went as far as to attack the so-called mainstream media as 'fake news" for criticizing Trump's decision.

Co-host Abby Huntsman continually made the case that Trump could have a heart and still end the DACA program. She said, "Having a heart can also mean you want to continue to have rules on the books - that's what his country was founded on!"

Hegseth (a perfect substitute for the always brilliant foreign policy expert Brian Kilmeade) said, "You can have your hearts for all of your citizens that are here and want to see them all succeed and have the same opportunity."

Trump was showing us all his big heart when it comes to America by terrorizing 800K Dreamers. Thanks for clearing that up for us.

Pete continued, "But, of course, reporters and commentators across the so-called mainstream media, some might say fake news media, they found another sinister motive, take a listen."

F&F played a few clips from Meet the Press, CNN and MSNBC which criticized Trump.

Co-host Pete Hegseth always plays the fake news and reverse racism game while defending Trump.

Hegseth continued, "It's racism. You are racist, that's why you are doing this and again, it's a left wing politics that are obsessed with race based politics, identity politics versus national identity."

"It's not race in general and sexual orientation that should define us, President Trump believes. It's the fact that we are all Americans, in this together. The rule of law will apply to all of us equally and show heart in doing so," he said.

When Trump defends neo-Nazis, he's just defending good old Americans and showing us his big heart?