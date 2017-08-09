Fox News Host: Didn't Trump Protect Dreamers From GOP Lawsuits?

There's been all types of ABT (Always be Trumping) on Fox News after he rescinded DACA, and co-host Leland Vittert came up with his own version of the Trump "big heart" theory.

Howard Kurtz wrote a piece very critical of the media for seemingly siding with Obama on the DACA issue and explained that Trump was just fulfilling a campaign promise. (Like he always does, Howie?)

Kurtz wrote, "If some journalists thought Trump might leave the program alone, they were dreaming. He promised to end it during the campaign."

As if Trump is some stickler for keeping track of what he said last November, not to mention two days ago.

On Thursday, Fox News co-host Leland Vittert interviewed Howard Kurtz to discuss his article and this issue.

Vittert joined the chorus of defense for Trump's actions: "There is a different way of looking at this because there was that deadline from the state Republican attorney generals who said they were going to sue, even Democrats agreed, that the DACA executive order was on shaky legal ground."

He continued, "One could very easily argue, although the media is not, that this was President Trump protecting the Dreamers from these lawsuits coming from Republican attorney generals. Why don't we hear that other side?"

Because this is a moronic argument, Leland.

Kurtz replied, "In part because the president sent out the Attorney General Jeff Sessions to make the announcement and Sessions delivered a kind of a hard line description of what was happening, saying he's rescinding the program..."

Since Trump sent Sessions out to make the announcement (like a coward), Trump has had a horrendous blowback from both the public and the media. Kurtz explained how conflicted Trump has been over this issue, that he wants Congress to fix it, and has said nice things about the Dreamers.

Trump has reneged on many of his campaign promises so far, and I doubt many of his rabid supporters would have cared too much if he moved this issue to the back burner and let the lawsuits play out before making a decision on rescinding the DACA program. There was no urgency to do so at this point unless to distract from the Mueller investigation.

Then again, it seems everything Trump does these days is to distract from the Mueller investigation.