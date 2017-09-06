Hey Tucker Carlson, You Can Be Free Speech And Not Put Bigots On Your Show

Is Tucker Carlson even stupider than he looks? Don't answer that.

Last night, in the name of "free speech" and "giving it to The Man, man!" Tucker had on one Andrew Torba, founder of the website "Gab."

Gab is an online forum for white nationalists, Nazis, racists of every white stripe to huddle and commiserate. They claim to be an alternative to Twitter that simply allows "free speech," but what that means is, they don't ban people who announce they want to kill Jews and hang N-words and run (insert racist slur for Hispanics) out of the US of A. Think Progress reviewed how Gab has been covered at other outlets:

The New York Times described Gab as “a digital safe space for the far right, where white nationalists, conspiracy-theorist YouTubers, and minivan majority moms can gather without liberal interference.” The Guardian called Gab a “hate-filled echo chamber of racism and conspiracy theories.” Gab’s symbol is a frog, an image that has been widely adopted by white nationalists. It has served as a place of refuge for online racists who get kicked out of more mainstream platforms, including Milo Yiannopoulos, Richard B. Spencer, and Ricky Vaughn.

Think Progress also showed a selection of messages posted to Gab in the two hours prior to Torba's appearance on Fox. We can't show them here because they contain the N-word, overt anti-semitism, and enough Nazi-loving to be something to which I won't give oxygen.

The newsworthy element of the Gab story is that they've been kicked off of the Google App Store.

It seems that in an effort to defend conservative speech against Silicon Valley, "Tucker Carlson Tonight" producers brought on this Fit-Bit-Bigot, and wound up the Tucker Carlson robot to frown and scowl about liberal censorship.

They forgot to check to see if these guys were, you know, total racist douchebags, because just holding them up to the light, they look just like Tucker Carlson's frat boy friends.

And that's the problem. Republican / Conservative politics is now openly infested with racists. So Tucker and Fox have a decision to make: Let the racists in or kick them out.