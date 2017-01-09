In His Drive To Obliterate Obama Policies, Trump Will Drop DACA

The word is out that Trump plans to drop DACA, the Obama program that permitted those brought here illegally as children to stay, go to school, or work. And like most Trump decision, it doesn't make sense.

Katy Kay says business leaders are mobilizing. Three hundred business leaders are urging Trump to keep the program in place.

"Of course, Houston has a major Hispanic population and that's adding another complicated layer to the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. Joining us from the George Brown Center, which has been serving as a massive shelter, Mariana Atencio. How is this affecting young, particularly and potentially undocumented, down in Houston?" Kay said.

Atencio said it's had a "huge" impact.

"It's the city with the third largest undocumented population in the country. What we have seen in the shelter as many of the people are headed home, now is when you start to see undocumented immigrants start to trickle in," she said.

"I spoke to about a dozen yesterday who told me they took their time to come here because there is a lot of of fear in the community that if they come to these shelters, they may be be turned down or put into some kind of database even though Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner they've been told they won't get into any legal trouble if they show up here without documents."

She interviewed Patrizio Nunez, a community leader.

"They don't really want to do that," Nunez said about going to shelters.

"They are afraid if they ask you for documents and you don't have any, they'll put you in a different group, and then after they can give you the help right now, but after they're going to turn you into ICE. We heard by the mayor of Houston not to be afraid because nobody is going to be asking you for documents, but our community is so afraid, they don't trust what they're told."

And last night, a visibly upset Jose Antonio Vargas told Joy Reid that thousands of students "will lose their teachers" if Trump drops DACA. (Not to mention all the other jobs that will disappear.)