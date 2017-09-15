Joe Scarborough Mocks Ann Coulter For Actually Trusting Trump

Morning Joe's host Joe Scarborough ridiculed prominent conservatives who trusted Trump, whose only loyalty is to himself.

"Steve King and Ann Coulter and Sean Hannity are insulted because he did something they don't like. That doesn't mean Donald Trump's base is going to leave Donald Trump, they're not," Scarborough said.

"No, he's the only game in town," Commentary editor Noah Rothman agreed. "I have been pretty impressed about Ann Coulter, who wrote a book about how we should trust Trump. Literally, 'In Trump We Trust.' "

"Nobody does that," an incredulous Scarborough said.

" 'E pluribus Awesome,' " Rothman said, quoting the book subhead. "I didn't make that up."

"Did she really say we should trust Trump?" Scarborough said.

"That's the book. The book is about how Trump is awesome. But she's not rationalizing away her disappointment like some are," Rothman said. "In particular, Donald Trump's base and some members of the base sunk costs into this guy and are invested in his success. She is beside herself with it. And you know, ,ore power to her for being honest."

"Yesterday she said that Donald Trump's dead, he should be impeached and she wants Mike Pence to ascend to the throne," Scarborough said.

"She's not taking it well," Rothman said.