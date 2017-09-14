Joe Walsh: Trump Is 'Dead' If He Betrays Promises On Wall And 'Amnesty'

Ex-Congressman and avid Trump supporter Joe Walsh told MSNBC that if he reneges on amnesty and if "there's no wall, fuggedaboutit!"

After reports came out that Trump and the Democrats have worked out a deal on DACA, and that the wall will come later, his base of anti-immigrant zealots had a meltdown.

MSNBC's Craig Melvin hosted a panel discussion on the issue with Walsh, (not the great guitarist) Victoria DeFrancesco and Josh Barro.

Barro said that Trump wants to take credit for everything and he can try and sell this deal with Chuck and Nancy as not being amnesty at all to his base.

After playing a clip of extreme right wing beliefs on immigration from Steve Bannon's interview on 60 Minutes, Melvin asked Walsh what the effect on the base would be like.

Walsh replied, "Devastating, Craig. This is a betrayal. Look, this issue is different. Republican voters will not line up lock, stock and barrel behind President Trump. This issue got Trump elected, period. No amnesty. Build the damn wall!” And if he betrays that promise - this was the essence of his campaign, if he betrays that promise, he’s dead. He is dead amongst his base, millions and millions of voters will abandon him.”

Melvin thought he was being hyperbolic, but maybe he has already rinsed the 2016 presidential campaign out of his cerebral cortex.

Trump's base support is one of a white nationalist stronghold coupled with anti-immigration zealots. Building the wall, which Mexico was going to pay for was his one big promise that made his fans go wild.

Melvin argued that Trump's base has stuck with him over the failure to repeal and replace Obamacare, but Walsh corrected him.

"No, no, no, no, no, no, no, "Walsh said.

"He didn't know what repeal and replace Obamacare meant. He ran on this issue, not Obamacare. I got elected to congress because of Obamacare, he got elected because of the wall and amnesty, bar none. If he goes back on this, I think he's through - millions and millions will walk from him," Walsh said.

Trump ran a racist campaign, period. That's why he got into big trouble over his Charlottesville comments and follow up reactions.

To any politician, denigrating the KKK is like getting dealt a Royal flush in five card stud, but not for Trump. And Steve Bannon knows what he says when he speaks about hard line immigration and the base.

Instead of #MAGA, it's always been #MAWA.

