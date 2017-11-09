Judge Napolitano: Giving Federal Aid To Hurricane Victims Turns People Into Socialists

Judge Napolitano told Stuart Varney that only each individual state should handle natural disaster aid only because relief aid by the federal government turns Americans "into socialists."

This is the Randian version of politics that says if a state like Florida can't help themselves out of the horrific damage hurricanes cause then let think sink and cease to exist.

Judge Napolitano joined Stuart Varney on FBN's Varney & Co., and complained that Jeff Sessions and the DOJ was acting very badly for not indicting Hillary and Lois Lerner.

Then the topic turned to Hurricane Irma.

Most professional conservative and libertarian pundits proclaim that the federal government has no role whatsoever in our lives and the states should handle their own business no matter what. On economic issues, Varney sides with this philosophy.

But not on natural disasters.

Varney asked, "I have to ask about the correct role of government."

"Look, it's a natural disaster. It's got nothing to do with politics. It strikes from the outside so to speak. Surely, we need an outside organization, namely, government to organize our to rescue citizens, what's wrong with that?"

Napolitano said, "So when a natural disaster strikes, we all become socialists."

"Come on," Varney replied.

Nap continued, "Want the government to take care of us and for the future to pay the bill."

Napolitano is a standard issue libertarian who believes the states should be completely independent of the feds.

Varney, "Are you saying the government has no role to organize the national guard to rescue people?

Napolitano, "No, I'm saying this should be done by the states and not the constitutional government --

Varney, "what's the difference?" [laughter]

Napolitano, "If the federal government starts to give away goodies, people rely on that, and then the constitution means nothing."

This is the argument most made by those trying to destroy Obamacare. Giving away goodies is bad. Believing the federal government, when used properly has an obligation to help its citizens is a mortal sin in their eyes.

↓ Story continues below ↓

Varney, "And you wonder why the libertarian party never gets anywhere."

Watching the damage caused by Harvey and Irma, no state alone can handle the devastation in its wake, but if Napolitano was in Congress, he'd be a no-vote on all relief aid.

Many Americans misunderstand what libertarian ideology actually consists of. They believe that by being against government surveillance and support individual civil liberties, that makes one a libertarian. Liberals believe in the exact same thing.

As you can see, the libertarian ideology is much, much darker and crueler than that.