Katy Tur, After Trump Planted Unwanted Kiss: 'My Body Freezes. My Heart Stops'

In her new book, "Unbelievable," NBC reporter Katy Tur described a situation where right before a MSNBC Morning Joe appearance, Trump laid a lip lock on her.

“Before I know what’s happening, his hands are on my shoulders and his lips are on my cheek,” she wrote. “My eyes widen. My body freezes. My heart stops,” Tur writes.

Business Insider writes, "The next thing that crossed her mind, she wrote, was: "F---. I hope the cameras didn't see that. My bosses are never going to take me seriously. I didn't have time to duck!"

She's lucky people were probably too close by for him to pull his favorite move on her.

On today's Morning Joe, she discussed her book and said it was completely about covering the Trump campaign for almost two straight years.

Tur wasn't asked about the unwanted kiss passage, but described how hard it became to cover Trump's campaign.

"I covered him for 500 days," Tur said.

"500 days of being on the road and not only trying to understand what he was saying some of the time, but also hold up facts. He did not tell the truth on the campaign. His supporters were extraordinarily angry. It was a surreal and unbelievable experience, and it seemed at that point that it was never going to end."

She continued, "A lot of us felt like we didn't have solid ground to stand on. We didn't know how to cover this any longer. We didn't know what mattered about what we said."

This morning, Trump, who had derided Tur publicly in the past tweeted this: