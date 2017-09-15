Lindsey Graham Spearheads New Obamacare Repeal Effort

By Karoli Kuns
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis
This post appears in Repeal Obamacare, part of our ongoing series Broken Promises, a project to track the campaign promises of Donald Trump and if they hold true.
Lindsey Graham Spearheads New Obamacare Repeal Effort

Obamacare repeal is baaaaack in the Senate. As long as there is even one second remaining in September, we can't stop fighting back. At midnight on September 30th, the budget resolution will expire for ACA repeal and we can at least be back to needing 60 again.

But in the meantime, Senators Lindsey Graham and Bill Cassidy have introduced legislation that would kill EHBs, subsidies for insurance premiums, and redistribute Medicaid dollars from blue states to red states.

Rand Paul hates it (but I wouldn't put it past him to vote for it, should it come up for a vote).

On the other hand, Senator John McCain has signaled approval in spite of the fact that this, too, has not gone through "regular order." It's his BFF Graham, though, so he'll back it.

Keep your Senator's phone number handy and call them daily, urging them not to to vote for this dog of a bill. It will upend the health care system, redistribute federal dollars to states that didn't expand Medicaid, and reward those politicians who opposed bringing health care to their people.

Call, call, call.


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Broken Promises

Latest

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV