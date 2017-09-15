Lindsey Graham Spearheads New Obamacare Repeal Effort

Obamacare repeal is baaaaack in the Senate. As long as there is even one second remaining in September, we can't stop fighting back. At midnight on September 30th, the budget resolution will expire for ACA repeal and we can at least be back to needing 60 again.

But in the meantime, Senators Lindsey Graham and Bill Cassidy have introduced legislation that would kill EHBs, subsidies for insurance premiums, and redistribute Medicaid dollars from blue states to red states.

Rand Paul hates it (but I wouldn't put it past him to vote for it, should it come up for a vote).

I can't support a bill that keeps 90% of Obamacare in place. #GrahamCassidy is not repeal or replace, it is more Obamacare Lite — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) September 15, 2017

On the other hand, Senator John McCain has signaled approval in spite of the fact that this, too, has not gone through "regular order." It's his BFF Graham, though, so he'll back it.

Keep your Senator's phone number handy and call them daily, urging them not to to vote for this dog of a bill. It will upend the health care system, redistribute federal dollars to states that didn't expand Medicaid, and reward those politicians who opposed bringing health care to their people.

Call, call, call.