Two Arizona White Guys Represent The Future Of The GOP

This video really interested me, because I have a 19-year-old son who is also interested in politics, though he is decidedly on the other side of the political spectrum:

Junior Dude is a young white male with good liberal values! At the Charlottesville Vigil in Springfield IL. pic.twitter.com/zUHKhfG1CW — Frances Langum (@bluegal) August 13, 2017

The two young men in this video from NBC's "Left Field" don't agree on everything. Michael Thorn says "there is nothing that would ever be wrong with Donald Trump", therefore there is nothing that would make Donald Trump lose his vote.

Judah Waxelbaum, on the other hand, would stop supporting Trump if Trump "stopped supporting Israel." Judah felt uncomfortable with both sides protesting at the Arizona Trump rally: "The neo-Nazis because I'm Jewish, and the Antifa because I'm a Trump supporter."

"Were you decked out in Trump gear?" asked a peer.

"No," said Judah Waxelbaum. "Well, I was wearing a Polo shirt and khakis, so yeah."

(White polo shirts and khakis are the uniform of today's NeoNazis, by the way)

Michael Thorn was not interested in politics until he took an internet quiz that revealed he was a conservative Republican. He then volunteered for the Trump campaign.

An internet quiz. On Facebook, probably.

2036 should be a great year for my son to run for president, should we live that long.