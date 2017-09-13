Mike Flynn’s Son Is Now A Subject Of The Federal Russia Probe

Mueller's investigation appears to be heating up, even if it isn't obvious to the public. NBC broke the news today that Mike Flynn Jr., the son of Michael Flynn Sr., is now officially a *subject* of the federal investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

How exactly is Flynn Jr. connected to the investigation? Well, Flynn worked with his daddy at his lobbying firm, the Flynn Intel Group. Flynn worked with his dad on numerous trips overseas, including a trip to Moscow in December 2015.

Flynn's attorney had no comment. Trump's attorney, Ty Cobb, said the addition of Flynn Jr. "does not impact the White House to any extent with regard to its continuing cooperation with the special counsel."

NBC reports that legal experts are using this tactic, straight out of the "classic prosecutorial playbook", to put the heat on key players, which include Flynn Sr. and Manafort. All it takes is to flip one person and then they will start to topple over like dominos.

Flynn Jr. tweeted the following this afternoon:

Sure, nothing burger.