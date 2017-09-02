I also did the round-up a year ago today, and here's part of what I wrote:

So is 2016 America like 1932-33 Germany? Is Trump a Nazi, or, more broadly, a fascist? And what would America be like were he to become president? Trump is no Hitler, but certainly he is, or at least can be understood to be based on how he has conducted himself during this campaign, a fascist, and certainly his hardcore followers are fascists, and more true believing at that, and if you don't think that's true, what of the various right-wing extremists, neo-Nazis and the like, who are firmly in his corner?

How academic, even if terrifying, so much of it seemed back then, in that antediluvian age. Alas.

The Mahablog: On Trump's Comey firing letter.

Just an Earth-Bound Misfit, I: On Trump's pitiful Harvey donation.

The Brad Blog: On the coming September from hell.

We Move to Canada: On the persistence of racism on TV.

Round-up by Michael J.W. Stickings of The Reaction. (Twitter: @mjwstickings.) I'll be here through the weekend.

Send requests and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with "For MBRU" in the subject line).