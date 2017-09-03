Mike's Blog Round Up

By Michael Stickings
Alright, that's it for me this week. Happy Labo(u)r Day, everyone, but make sure to keep fighting for labo(u)r, because it is under a sustained assault across the globe, with one of the key assaulters being the (faux populist) Orange Turd, and the struggling and suffering of those who labo(u)r for a living, barely making a living (if that), doesn’t get nearly the attention it deserves.

Bark Bark Woof Woof The IRS vs. Trump.

P.M. Carpenter: A tale of two disasters.

Alas, a Blog: The Democratic coalition.

Political Animal: Toxic chemicals in Houston.

And yes, the Orange Turd is a pathological liar. Even the Justice Department says so, more or less.

But on a happier note... Go Steelers!

Round-up by Michael J.W. Stickings of The Reaction. (Twitter: @mjwstickings.)

We welcome relevant, respectful comments.
