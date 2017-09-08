Mike's Blog Round Up

By blogenfreude
DeepStateNation - Hurricane Ivanka has a nice ring to it;

Feministing - back off Betsy!

Just Above Sunset - the power to hurt others;

Mock Paper Scissors - the further adventures of Nooners;

The Mahablog - Democrats and litmus tests;

Steve in Manhattan (@blogenfreude) blogs at stinque.com and doubts that Uday (or is it Qusay?) can judge anyone or anything's fitness for anything at all.

Send requests and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with "for MBRU" in the subject line).


