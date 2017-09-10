Mike's Blog Round Up
Balkinization - no, that pivot ain't gonna happen;
Informed Comment - Rick Scott has a hand in the destruction to come;
The Miami Hurricane - students ride out the storm, liveblog;
The Rude Pundit - fresh DACA f*%ckery;
Vagabond Scholar - reflections on Labor Day.
Steve in Manhattan (@blogenfreude) blogs at stinque.com and wonders if this is some serious Game of Thrones foreshadowing ...
