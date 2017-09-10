Mike's Blog Round Up

By blogenfreude
Balkinization - no, that pivot ain't gonna happen;

Informed Comment - Rick Scott has a hand in the destruction to come;

The Miami Hurricane - students ride out the storm, liveblog;

The Rude Pundit - fresh DACA f*%ckery;

Vagabond Scholar - reflections on Labor Day.

Steve in Manhattan (@blogenfreude) blogs at stinque.com and wonders if this is some serious Game of Thrones foreshadowing ...

Send requests and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with "for MBRU" in the subject line).


